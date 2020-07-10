Roper to suspend elective surgeries due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper Saint Francis Healthcare announced on Friday that they will suspend all elective surgeries, effective Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases have begun to overwhelm the healthcare system.

Roper cited “the unrelenting flood of COVID-19 patients, combined with the number of teammates exposed or infected with COVID-19” as the deciding factors. They are taking the action “to ensure [they] have enough clinical caregivers to care for patients.”

RSFH reports that 37% of all inpatients are COVID-19 patients.

Staff will “continue to perform emergent cases and urgent and those that are life-and-limb threatening.”