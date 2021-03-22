Rotary Club seeking volunteers for mass vaccination sites

Volunteer worker Pete Graham, left, helps direct newly arriving volunteers to a health screening station at a mass vaccination clinic at Seattle University in Seattle near the end of his shift. After finishing his shift, Graham was able to get the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in return for his labor. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rotary Clubs across the state are coordinating the effort to recruit non-medical volunteers over the age of 18 to work at upcoming mass vaccination sites.

Tasks can include things like site set-up and break-down, traffic control, restocking, assisting and patients.

Volunteers will be asked to work at four clinics (dates TBD). Shifts can range from three to eight hours, with the average being five hours.

The Rotary Club will compile a “pool” of volunteers that are interested in participating. When an event is planned, nearby volunteers will be sent an email with a Sign Up Genius link, and can choose to accept or decline working that event.

In some circumstances, volunteers will be vaccinated before their shift. Other volunteers may be offered a vaccination if any remain at the end of the day. If the volunteer is not vaccinated that day, they will be registered as 1A.

The next Lowcountry event is March 29 in North Charleston.

By the end of March, the Rotary Club says that over 50,00 vaccinations will have been administered through this effort.

Click here to sign up.