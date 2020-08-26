SC applies for FEMA Lost Wages Assistance grant

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor McMaster on Wednesday announced that SC has applied for a grant via the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program.

The grant was created “in response to the expiration of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.”

If approved, the grant would make available “an additional $300 in benefits on top of a claimant’s weekly benefit amount.” According to the release, “for each week a claimant is eligible for at least $100 in state or federal unemployment benefits, the LWA will add $300.”

Governor McMaster said:

“Our state should be proud of the economic recovery efforts and the progress we have made to date, but we know that some of our citizens are still struggling in the wake of this pandemic. We’ve chosen to participate in this program in a way that will provide additional unemployment relief from the federal government while maintaining our strong record of fiscal responsibility and protecting the interests of South Carolinians.”

LWA funding would be retroactive to August 1, but funds would be capped at a set amount. Payments would end either when the funds run out, or on December 26, 2020.