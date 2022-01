COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) on Wednesday announced that all in-person and virtual visitations for the weekend of January 15-16 will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 surge brought on by the Omicron variant.

According to SCDC, virtual visits will be available at some institutions on weekdays.

Each institution will provide schedules for virtual visits.

This is the second weekend in a row that SCDC has cancelled visitations.