SC hospitals to receive “significantly less vaccine” than requested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) on Friday announced that the state will be receiving “significantly less vaccine” than requested.
According to SCHA, “the state expects to receive the same amount of Pfizer vaccine next week that we have been getting, but hospital requests this week totaled four times that amount. Hospitals will receive 100% of the second doses they requested, but only 20-25% of the first doses they specified.”
Despite efforts to prepare coordinate increased staffing and logistics in order to accelerate the process, hospitals will be left with a smaller supply.
SCHA did not indicate why the Department of Health and Environmental Control reduced the number of doses.