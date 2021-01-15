SC hospitals to receive “significantly less vaccine” than requested

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the National Institutes of Health-funded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine third phase clinical trail wait to be processed in a lab￼ at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) on Friday announced that the state will be receiving “significantly less vaccine” than requested.

According to SCHA, “the state expects to receive the same amount of Pfizer vaccine next week that we have been getting, but hospital requests this week totaled four times that amount. Hospitals will receive 100% of the second doses they requested, but only 20-25% of the first doses they specified.”

Despite efforts to prepare coordinate increased staffing and logistics in order to accelerate the process, hospitals will be left with a smaller supply.

SCHA did not indicate why the Department of Health and Environmental Control reduced the number of doses.