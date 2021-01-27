SC House aims to rewrite vaccine allocation plan

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are vying to override the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s board on a vaccine allocation plan meant to equitably portion out the state’s limited vaccine supply.

The House gave key approval Wednesday to the measure.

It’s part of a bill to direct up to $208 million in state surplus funds to bolster the state’s vaccine rollout.

The plan would allocate vaccine across the state’s four regions and take into account rural and low-income communities.

The state is also getting a 16% bump in how many vaccine doses it will receive in the next few weeks.