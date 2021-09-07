SC National Guard deploys to assist healthcare facilities with COVID-19 surge

U.S. Army Sgt. Sammuel Guyton, South Carolina National Guard Medical Command medic, assisted healthcare professionals in the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to civilians in Georgetown, South Carolina Feb. 11, 2021. U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with the South Carolina National Guard have supported hospitals and other state partners across South Carolina by fulfilling a variety of needs since March 2020. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) on Tuesday began assisting healthcare facilities across the state as they struggle to respond to rising COVID-19 patients.

Since March of 2020, SCNG members have been assisting with COVID-19 response. Members have served in hospitals to supplement staff, hosted COVID-19 testing facilities, and assisted with administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

Major General Van McCarty, the adjutant general for SC, said that “this request for support is no different than the capabilities and assistance the [SCNG] has been providing.”

Tidelands Health last week announced that about a dozen members of SCNG would be assisting the facility in emergency departments and, if needed, at monoclonal antibody clinics and temporary respiratory clinics.

SCNG members will embed at multiple Tidelands Health locations.