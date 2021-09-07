SC National Guard deploys to assist healthcare facilities with COVID-19 surge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) on Tuesday began assisting healthcare facilities across the state as they struggle to respond to rising COVID-19 patients.
Since March of 2020, SCNG members have been assisting with COVID-19 response. Members have served in hospitals to supplement staff, hosted COVID-19 testing facilities, and assisted with administering COVID-19 vaccinations.
Major General Van McCarty, the adjutant general for SC, said that “this request for support is no different than the capabilities and assistance the [SCNG] has been providing.”
Tidelands Health last week announced that about a dozen members of SCNG would be assisting the facility in emergency departments and, if needed, at monoclonal antibody clinics and temporary respiratory clinics.
SCNG members will embed at multiple Tidelands Health locations.