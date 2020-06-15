SC Rep. Tom Rice and family recovering from COVID-19, still can’t taste bacon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Tom Rice (R-SC7) announced on Monday that all members of his household have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Rice (62) said that he, his wife Wrenzie, and his son Lucas “all have the Wuhan Flu,” but are “on the mend and doing fine.”

Tom, Wrenzie, and Lucas Rice

Courtesy of: Congressman Tom Rice Facebook

According to Rice, Lucas was the first to contract COVID-19. Rice said that Lucas caught the illness last Sunday, was tested Tuesday, and received the positive results on Friday. Lucas had the worst symptoms out of the three, developing “a high fever and really bad cough” on Wednesday. By Sunday, his fever had broke and he began regaining his strength.

Rice himself says he caught the the illness on Monday, just one day after his son. His symptoms were less severe, only developing “a low fever and a mild cough.” He did, however, lose his senses of taste and smell, noting he “CAN’T TASTE BACON!!!!”

Tom and Wrenzie Rice

Courtesy of: Congressman Tom Rice Facebook

His wife, Wrenzie, caught the illness on Thursday, developing “a slight fever, pretty bad cough, headache, and backache.” Rice described Wrenzie as “an amazing, iron-willed South Carolina woman,” taking care of him and Lucas the entire time, even through her own infection.

Rice is looking on the bright side, noting “the really good thing is….our household is DONE WITH CORONAVIRUS!” He said that they are finishing their quarantine and looking forward to seeing friends again. Rice reminded everyone that “COVID-19 is a serious, sometimes deadly illness,” and urged people to wash hands and take precautions.