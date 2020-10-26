SC to receive over one million rapid COVID-19 antigen tests

The Trump Administration is sending 150 million rapid point-of-care tests to all 50 states for free. (Nexstar)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Monday announced that 1,550,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen tests will be sent to South Carolina.

The rapid tests can provide results in just 15 minutes.

Admiral Brett Giroir, who serves on the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Task Force, explained that the move is meant “to facilitate the continued reopening of South Carolina schools, businesses, and economy” by “scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity.”

Governor McMaster will oversee the distribution of the tests, which are expected to “support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities he deems fit.”

Increased testing does not, however, eliminate the needs to avoid crowds, wash hands, social distance, and wear a mask. Giroir explained that “combining personal responsibility with smart testing” is critical to reduce the spread of COVID-19.