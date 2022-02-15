SCDHEC: Daily number of confirmed COVID cases drops below 1,000

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting less than 1,000 confirmed new cases of COVID-19–the lowest number since mid-December 2021.

On Tuesday, SCDHEC reported 845 confirmed cases and 365 probable cases for a total of 1,210 new cases in the state. There were 2 reported confirmed deaths and a percent positivity rate of 11.5%.

This is the first time the number of confirmed cases dipped below 1,000 since Dec. 16 when there were 990.

SCDHEC COVID-19 Dashboard

As of midnight on Feb. 14, there are 1,281 adult patients hospitalized, a 28.8% decrease from one week ago.

New cases count by county:

Charleston

Confirmed: 44

Probable: 18

Colleton

Confirmed: 12

Probable: 4

Berkeley

Confirmed: 30

Probable: 14

Dorchester

Confirmed: 18

Probable: 7

Georgetown

Confirmed: 7

Probable: 4

Williamsburg

Confirmed: 1

Probable: 2

The most recent data bring South Carolina’s pandemic totals to: 1.44 million cases, 36,418 hospitalizations, and 16,243 deaths.