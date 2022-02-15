SCDHEC: Daily number of confirmed COVID cases drops below 1,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting less than 1,000 confirmed new cases of COVID-19–the lowest number since mid-December 2021.
On Tuesday, SCDHEC reported 845 confirmed cases and 365 probable cases for a total of 1,210 new cases in the state. There were 2 reported confirmed deaths and a percent positivity rate of 11.5%.
This is the first time the number of confirmed cases dipped below 1,000 since Dec. 16 when there were 990.
As of midnight on Feb. 14, there are 1,281 adult patients hospitalized, a 28.8% decrease from one week ago.
New cases count by county:
Charleston
- Confirmed: 44
- Probable: 18
Colleton
- Confirmed: 12
- Probable: 4
Berkeley
- Confirmed: 30
- Probable: 14
Dorchester
- Confirmed: 18
- Probable: 7
Georgetown
- Confirmed: 7
- Probable: 4
Williamsburg
- Confirmed: 1
- Probable: 2
The most recent data bring South Carolina’s pandemic totals to: 1.44 million cases, 36,418 hospitalizations, and 16,243 deaths.