Schedule: Free COVID-19 testing in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Family Health Centers, Inc., and Orangeburg County are hosting free COVID-19 testing.
The testing is open to anyone, with no appointments or referrals necessary.
The schedule is as follows:
June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm
- Antioch Baptist Church
- 764 Charleston Highway, Bowman, SC 29018
June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm
- St. Mark United Methodist Church
- 8502 North Road, North, SC 29112
June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm
- Good Shepherd Community Church
- 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115
June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm
- St. George Baptist Church
- 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115
June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm
- Edisto Fork United Methodist Church
- 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115
June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm
- Jones Chapel Baptist Church
- 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118
June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm
- Samaria Missionary Baptist Church
- 706 Samaria Road, Springfield, SC 29146
June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm
- Right Direction Christian Church
- 990 Wellington Drive, NE, Orangeburg, SC 29115
June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm
- Brown Chapel AME Church
- Women’s Missionary Society, 195 Browns Chapel Road
Elloree, SC 29047
June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm
- Blackville-Hilda High School
- 76 Atkins Circle, Blackville, SC 29817
June 19th, 9:30am-3:30pm
- Springhill Missionary Baptist Church
- 13025 Old Number Six Hwy, Eutawville, SC 29048
June 19th, 9:30am-3:30pm
- Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church
- 228 Maxcy Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115
For more information, call (803) 531-6900 or (866) 506-9342.