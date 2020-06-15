Schedule: Free COVID-19 testing in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Family Health Centers, Inc., and Orangeburg County are hosting free COVID-19 testing.

The testing is open to anyone, with no appointments or referrals necessary.

The schedule is as follows:

June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Antioch Baptist Church

764 Charleston Highway, Bowman, SC 29018

June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm

St. Mark United Methodist Church

8502 North Road, North, SC 29112

June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Good Shepherd Community Church

1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115

June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm

St. George Baptist Church

2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115

June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Edisto Fork United Methodist Church

356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115

June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Jones Chapel Baptist Church

2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Samaria Missionary Baptist Church

706 Samaria Road, Springfield, SC 29146

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Right Direction Christian Church

990 Wellington Drive, NE, Orangeburg, SC 29115

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Brown Chapel AME Church

Women’s Missionary Society, 195 Browns Chapel Road

Elloree, SC 29047

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Blackville-Hilda High School

76 Atkins Circle, Blackville, SC 29817

June 19th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Springhill Missionary Baptist Church

13025 Old Number Six Hwy, Eutawville, SC 29048

June 19th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church

228 Maxcy Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

For more information, call (803) 531-6900 or (866) 506-9342.