Schedule: Free COVID-19 testing in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Family Health Centers, Inc., and Orangeburg County are hosting free COVID-19 testing.

The testing is open to anyone, with no appointments or referrals necessary.

The schedule is as follows:

June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm

  • Antioch Baptist Church
  • 764 Charleston Highway, Bowman, SC 29018

June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm

  • St. Mark United Methodist Church
  • 8502 North Road, North, SC 29112

June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm

  • Good Shepherd Community Church
  • 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115

June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm

  • St. George Baptist Church
  • 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115

June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm

  • Edisto Fork United Methodist Church
  • 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115

June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm

  • Jones Chapel Baptist Church
  • 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

  • Samaria Missionary Baptist Church
  • 706 Samaria Road, Springfield, SC 29146

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

  • Right Direction Christian Church
  • 990 Wellington Drive, NE, Orangeburg, SC 29115

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

  • Brown Chapel AME Church
  • Women’s Missionary Society, 195 Browns Chapel Road

Elloree, SC 29047

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

  • Blackville-Hilda High School
  • 76 Atkins Circle, Blackville, SC 29817

June 19th, 9:30am-3:30pm

  • Springhill Missionary Baptist Church
  • 13025 Old Number Six Hwy, Eutawville, SC 29048

June 19th, 9:30am-3:30pm

  • Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church
  • 228 Maxcy Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

For more information, call (803) 531-6900 or (866) 506-9342.

