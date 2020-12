CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - King Street businesses are continuing to keep up with the pandemic, and with the industry of weddings being hit the hardest this year, one shop is doing what they can to keep brides hopeful.

In a year of uncertainty, foot traffic has lessened on King Street as a whole. Olivia Gilberston, a bridal stylist at Modern Trousseau, said a lot of brides have been unsure as to when their wedding is going to be and some are simply deciding to elope.