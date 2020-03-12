Senator Lindsey Graham will self-quarantine after visiting Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham is self-quarantining out of “an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor” after visiting Mar-a-Lago with President Trump last weekend. He is awaiting the results of a Coronavirus test.

Senator Graham was at the resort with multiple other politicians, including the President of Brazil, whose spokesman tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The President of Brazil is awaiting test results.

Graham said that he does not recall being in direct contact with the Brazilian President or his spokesman.

He will continue working from home during his quarantine.