Shuttle service being offered to Mount Pleasant vaccine clinic

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Medical Center on Saturday will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with shuttle service for underserved communities.

The Town of Mount Pleasant, the Rotary Club, and local churches are working together to identify Phase 1a individuals that have transportation challenges.

A “Vaxi Taxi” will transport eligible individuals to the clinic, and individuals will be able to register on site.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said that around 300 vaccines are expected to be given this weekend. He said that the initiative is important, as the vaccination effort “is only as effective as is our outreach to those who aren’t quite so well served.”

Additional details about the clinic and the Vaxi Taxi are expected to be forthcoming.