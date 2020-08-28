Sixth UofSC Greek Village residence placed under quarantine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) on Friday announecd the quarantine of a sixth house in their Greek Village.

According to the university, the decision to place the house under quarantine came after several residents tested positive for COVID-19. Those who test positive “are relocated to isolation or have the option to return home.”

UofSC said that everyone who tested positive was either asymptomatic, or experienced very mild symptoms, and that no one has required hospitalization.

An additional 210 COVID-19 cases were announced by the university on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 557 students, faculty, and staff.

UofSC President, Bob Caslen, issued the following statement:

“I remain committed to ensuring in-person classes are held at the University of South Carolina this fall. While this week’s rise in the number of positive COVID cases concerns me, we always knew that there would be a rise in cases once the entire campus community returned. Fortunately, all of our cases to date have been minor and our key dashboard indicators are well within the modeled parameters. As I’ve said repeatedly, we will take the steps needed through education–and if necessary, student discipline–to slow the spread of the virus within our campus community.”