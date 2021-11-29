Social media buzzes after Rep. Nancy Mace makes differing comments on COVID-19 vaccine

Republican U.S. House candidate Nancy Mace talks to voters at Moultrie Middle School Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Mace is running for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been making waves on social media after she was heard on both Fox News and CNN with differing opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine.

It came after the U.S. announced a ban on travel to South Africa over the newly identified Omicron variant. Rep. Mace appeared on Fox News early Sunday morning where she alluded to people contracting COVID-19 rather than getting the vaccine as prevention.

“One of the things the CDC has not done – and no policymaker at the federal level has done so far – is taken into account what natural immunity does, and that may be what we’re seeing in Florida. In some studies that I have read, natural immunity is 27 times more protection against future COVID infection than a vaccination,” she told host Jason Chaffetz on Sunday Morning Futures. “So, we need to take all of the science into account and not selectively choose what science to follow when we are making policy decisions.”

Mace, who represents South Carolina’s First Congressional District, later appeared on CNN where she told host and Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins that she has been a big supporter of vaccinations and other COVID-19 prevention methods.

When asked if she has been encouraging people in her community to get vaccinated, especially with the new variant, Mace answered by saying, “I’ve been a proponent of vaccinations and wearing masks when we need to. When we had the Delta variant raging in South Carolina I wrote an op-ed to my community, and I work with our state Department of Health.”

She went on to say, “I’ve run ads on encouraging my district to go and get vaccinated and when we have these variants and we have these spikes to take every precaution from washing your hands to wearing the N95 or KN95 masks more than the medical masks. There is a significant, statistically significant number of people that are protected from COVID when they wear these masks.”

When you’re on Fox vs when you’re on CNN pic.twitter.com/miHJTbEMzY — Acyn (@Acyn) November 29, 2021

The two appearances on weekend cable news shows have been making waves online with video clips of the comments receiving thousands of views.

Mace has promoted vaccines and other measures throughout the past year, even touring a vaccine clinic in Mount Pleasant and a COVID-19 testing lab in downtown Charleston.

Rep. Mace tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2020 and later received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine in April 2021.

“They have over 95% efficacy rate, which is two or three times what an annual flu vaccine might be, and so I want to encourage people to get out and protect yourself, your family and our community,” Rep. Mace said at the time.

News 2 has reached out to Mace’s office for comment.