Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson Football head coach Dabo Swinney on Thursday confirmed that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19.

Swinney released a statement reading:

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

First reported by Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, a source familiar with the matter says that Lawrence will now quarantine for 10 days.

#Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The No. 1-ranked Tigers are slated to face #BostonCollege Saturday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 30, 2020

