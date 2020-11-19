South Carolina company chosen to produce prefilled syringes for COVID-19 vaccine

Senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID 19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Columbia-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company has been selected to produce “single-dose prefilled syringes intended for administering COVID-19 vaccines.”

Ritedose Corporation was founded in 1995 and is “an industry leader in aseptic manufacturing and liquid packaging.”

Since 2012, the company has delivered over six billion doses of drugs without a single recall.

The company has the capacity to “fill and finish up to 45 million prefilled syringes per month.”

Jody Chastain, CEO of Ritedose, said that the corporation “is honored and proud to have ben selected,” and that the decision “is a direct result of the commitment demonstrated each day by the talented and dedicated people who work [there].”