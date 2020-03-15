State and local officials address Coronavirus as new cases are being investigated

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) – There are more than a dozen cases of COVID-19 being investigated across the state.

South Carolina is now one of 47 states reporting positive cases of the Coronavirus.

Last Friday, Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency to allow for additional funding to help combat the spread of the virus

“I’ve asked the General Assembly to pass a bill, appropriating 45 million dollars for DEHEC as DEHEC coordinates the state public health response to the Coronavirus,” says McMaster.

As public officials work to get the virus under control, several changes have been put into place.

Postponements and cancellations of large public events are happening on a regular basis.

Beginning on Monday, schools in Kershaw and Lancaster county will be closed and remain closed for 14 days.

State offices will remain open with employees reporting to work as usual, however, officials here in the lowcountry say this could change.

“We are trying to stay at least six feet apart and if that means we don’t have as many meetings and we are holding more and more meetings by telephone,” says Mark Wilbert, Chief Director of Resilience for the City of Charleston.

Visitation to correctional facilities and nursing homes are also being restricted.

Here in the lowcountry, officials are enforcing similar restrictions on public gatherings.

“A number of facilities and events have been closed and events like The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade have been canceled,” says Wilbert.

Officials tell News Two that they’d like to keep panic at ease while also being proactive to stop the spread of the virus.

“What we are not trying to do is disrupt business within the city to the extent that we can and still be safe. With that said, we are prepared to go those extra measures just as soon as we see the cases begin to grow and we get additional guidance from DHEC to go in that direction.

At this time, local officials say they will too as they continue to closely monitor updates from DEHEC and the CDC.