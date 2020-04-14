Summerville community distributes 8 tons of food to feed thousands

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- COVID-19 is continuing to impact jobs across the Lowcountry. The need for food and donations has increased tremendously in the last few weeks.

The Summerville Community Resource Center, local law firms and municipalities teamed up with the Summerville Family YMCA for their biggest food distribution to date.

“Because we are servants, that’s what we do. We come out and serve the community in trying times,” says local radio personality Twan Richardson.





Hundreds of cars were lined up at the YMCA; wrapping around the parking lot. Volunteers wore masks and gloves as they passed out pre-packaged boxes to every vehicle.

Summerville YMCA Marketing Director Erin Roach says that each box comes with staple food items to help families get through the week.





“Some fresh vegetables, some fresh fruit, as well as some perishable goods,” she says. “We’re still hearing the needs of the community.”

Hundreds of families were able to receive food donations boxes today. Volunteer Louis Smith says that they were able to hold on and meet their goal for the day.

“We’ll probably impact 4,000 people today. Can you believe that? 4,000 people,” says Smith. “We work together, in the community, during this particular time. Praise God.”

The Summerville YMCA is planning to continue their partnership with Lowcountry Food Bank to keep the community fed through this pandemic. To stay updated on their distribution days, click here.