CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Taco Boy locations in Downtown Charleston and Folly Beach will be temporarily closed Monday through Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by restaurant leadership.

According to the post, the decision was made “to safeguard..staff and to help keep [the] community and patrons healthy.” There was no mention of whether anyone at either restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Summerville location remains open for dine-in, take-out, and delivery.