TEDxCharleston to host virtual event on COVID-19 in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – TEDxCharleston will host a virtual event- Pandemic in the Lowcountry – What Lies Ahead? – On Tuesday, June 30.

The event will feature two MUSC researchers: Dr. Michael Schmidt and Dr. Satish Nadig.

Dr. Schmidt is a professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, who specializes in “reducing health care associated infections, pandemic flu preparations, and disaster preparedness.”

Dr. Nadig is a transplant surgeon who spearheaded MUSC’s efforts to develop a COVID-19 antibody test.

Each speaker is expected to explain his involvement in COVID-19 research, then take questions regarding the future.

The free, public event begins at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information/registration.