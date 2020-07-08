Test result wait times for COVID-19 can take up to a week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Right now, COVID-19 test results can take up to weeks for your results to come back.

Investigators are hearing from more people that they are waiting four days or more for their results. Many are even saying that it took longer than a week to get their results back.

The chief of infectious diseases at Suny in Syracuse says that if you think you may have COVID-19, to act like you do until you are told otherwise.

“Every day that you don’t have a test result that you were potentially in contact with other people that means you could’ve infected somebody and that person could’ve then went off to affect 2 to 4 more people in each of those, so time does matter,” said Dr. Stephen Thomas of Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Stephen Thomas says how long it takes for you to get results depends on what labs providers use. He says facilities with in-house testing capabilities can equal faster turnaround times.