Texas family says it doesn’t take much for COVID virus to spread

DALLAS, TX (NBC News Channel) – As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs, health experts warn we can’t reverse the trajectory we’re on without fighting ‘pandemic fatigue.’

One Dallas, Texas family found out first-hand, it doesn’t take much for the virus to spread.

Talking with us from her home office, Gina Farmer spoke about a major milestone in recovery after eight days of stomach pain, headaches, muscle aches, a cough, loss of taste and smell and incredible fatigue,

“It’s kind of like you spin the wheel and what symptom are you going to get today,” said Farmer. “Just trying to whisk up some eggs the other day, I wasn’t able to do because the task was too hard. Just the amount of energy required to whisk some eggs was overwhelming.”

The Dallas mom, her husband and two boys all tested positive for COVID-19 Friday after they started showing symptoms, too.

Farmer says, they’ve been careful.

“I only surround myself with friends who have similar COVID strategies who I know are taking extra precautions, aren’t going out a lot,” she said.

Still, she managed to trace back her infection to a dinner out with friends.

“Unfortunately, I was in a restaurant where it was us and three other tables and I felt safe there, but I still contracted it. So, it’s extremely contagious, extremely contagious. This is real. Here I am, I work out six days a week. I use all the supplements I possibly can… and I still got it… We’ve got to remain vigilant. We’ve got to go on protecting not only ourselves but protecting our neighbors.”