The Citadel considers online learning amid college closures nationwide

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)– Several higher education institutes here in the Lowcountry, including The Citadel, are taking precautions to keep students healthy amid the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Spring break starts tomorrow for cadets.

College officials say they will use this time to prepare campus for a potential outbreak.

The VP of Communications and Marketing, John Dorrian, says all cadets have been told to limit travel and not to take cruises.

Earlier this week, cadets were warned courses may be held on-line after spring furlough.

“They should bring their books and bring their computers home with them in the event that we have to go to an online learning model” Dorrian said. “We haven’t made the decision to do that yet, but we are accessing our plans and making sure that we are prepared to do that, and we are making sure that our cadets and our students are ready to do that.”

Citadel officials say 16 cadets are still studying abroad in Greece.

None report any coronavirus symptoms.

The military college believes they will return to their homes during spring break.

Citadel officials say they are monitoring updates from the state and the CDC and will adjust campus operations if necessary.

