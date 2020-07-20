The ‘Unheard Community’: Being hard of hearing in COVID-19 times

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Masks mandates were created with safety in mind, but one community feels ‘unheard’, those that are deaf and hard of hearing.

After a poor experience this past weekend, Madison Tinkel, a Charleston resident, is using her voice to help others understand the difficulties of being deaf in public places with masks being required to be worn.

The waitress asked me what I wanted and it was really loud, it was just a perfect storm of combinations of sounds. The music was playing and I told the waitress what I wanted and I didn’t know what she was trying to say back—and it was like banter. I finally just said ma’am, I’m hard of hearing, can you speak up louder or tell me what you’re trying to tell me. And she laughed at me, ha-ha-ha okay, right you’re hard of hearing. Madison Tinkel, Charleston Resident

For Tinkel, telling strangers she’s deaf is something she’s had to come to terms with since COVID-19. As an independent woman who never was taught American Sign Language (ASL), she’s always relied on reading lips and facial expressions. Now, she’s having to rely on her friends to join her for simple tasks such as a trip to the grocery store.

She said, when a cashier asks questions such as if she wants paper or plastic, it’s hard to hear due to all of the background noise. By going with a friend or family member, she is able to look at them and have the individual translate it. This could be done by dropping their mask so she can read their lips. When she is unable to be accompanied, she tries to think of the questions the individual could ask and says answers such as yes or no—hoping that she doesn’t get scammed in the process.

While the past few months have proven to be difficult for Tinkel, she said it’s also helped her find more acceptance for who she is as a deaf woman.

When we started wearing masks, for the longest time, I felt like a burden. It took me a while to learn that it is okay to ask for help, it is okay to ask that person to repeat again, and it is okay to tell them that you are deaf. So I’m finally at a place that I’ll say it, if I have to say it. Madison Tinkel, Charleston Resident

Tinkel suggests that whether or not a person informs you they are hard of hearing or deaf, if they look confused, just take your time, be patient, and be kind.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.