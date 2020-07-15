Trident: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health on Wednesday released an update detailing COVID-19 hospitalizations within the healthcare system.

According to Trident, over 360 patients are in tri-county hospitals due to COVID-19, as of noon Wednesday.

There are currently 49 COVID-19 inpatients at Trident Medical Center and 28 COVID-19 inpatients at Summerville Medical Center.

Trident also reports that 67 staff members are currently in self-quarantine.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Biggs, said “we join our regional healthcare providers in continuing to stress the importance of masking, socially distancing, and practicing hand hygiene. These are three proven ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Recently, Roper Healthcare made the decision to suspend all elective surgeries, as the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to overwhelm staff.

MUSC has yet to suspend surgeries, but they recently added over 100 new beds of surge capacity space in the old Children’s Hospital and Ashley River Tower.