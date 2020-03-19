Trident Health implements visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases increase statewide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A new policy for visitors is now in effect at all Trident Health facilities as the number of positive coronavirus cases increases across the safe.

In order to keep patients and staff healthy and safe, patients will be restricted to having one visitor at a time.

All other visitors must wait outside the building and cannot enter the hospital until the first visitor leaves.

One overnight visitor is allowed for hospice care patients.

Also, patient advocates are allowed for pre and post-surgery patients.

No visitors under the age of 18 are allowed, except for visiting a new sibling in the Labor and Delivery unit at Summerville Medical Center.

Visitation hours end at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Trident Health officials say a patient tested positive for COVID-19 at Summerville Medical Center.