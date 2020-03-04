Trident Health is taking precautionary measures against the novel Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health is taking precautionary steps to protect against the novel Coronavirus.

President and CEO of Trident Health, Todd Gollati, said that their goal is “to take every precaution to keep our patients, our caregivers, and our community safe by avoiding any spread of this virus should it come into our community.”

According to a press release, Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center, and Centre Pointe Emergency will be limiting entrances and screening visitors, effective Wednesday, March 4.

Public entry into Trident and Summerville Medical Centers will be limited to the ER and the main entrance of the buildings.

Public entry into Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency will be limited to the main entrance only.

Those entering the facilities will be met by greeters asking a series of questions “to help ensure that individuals who might spread the virus get the care they need while not exposing patients, staff, and other guests.”

Patients will be allowed no more than two visitors at a time, and the visitors must be over the age of 12. Additionally, Trident is asking anyone who fits the following criteria to refrain from visiting:

Has a fever

Has a cough or shortness of breath and has traveled outside of the US in the past 14 days

Has had direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19

Trident Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Biggs, said that “the best protection right now is hand washing, covering your cough, and avoiding large groups of people.”