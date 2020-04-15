Trident Health provides midweek COVID-19 update

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health’s Wednesday update shows mostly stable numbers, with no additional staff or inpatient COVID-19 cases since the last report. There has been only one additional COVID-19 outpatient case since Monday.

Statistics:

As of Wednesday, a total of nine Trident Healthcare staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Two are employed at Trident Medical Center and seven are employed at Summerville Medical Center. All are self-quarantined. This indicates no change in number of staff infected since Monday.

There are five inpatient COVID-19 cases: three at Trident Medical Center, and two at Summerville Medical Center. There have been no additional inpatient cases since Monday.

Eight COVID-19 positive patients identified by Trident are currently isolating at home. Since Monday, one additional person has tested positive.

229 patients have been admitted to Trident Health “for treatment and testing as persons under investigation for COVID-19” since March 6. 228 of the patients have survived.

Supplies:

President and CEO, Todd Gallati, said that Trident’s “supplies are being managed extremely well by our staff and physicians.”