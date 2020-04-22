Breaking News
Gov. McMaster says schools will remain closed for the duration of the current school year

Trident Health update: No new staff COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health’s Wednesday update indicates no new staff COVID-19 cases this week. Additionally, no COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

Statistics:

As of Wednesday, a total of nine Trident Healthcare staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Two are employed at Trident Medical Center and seven are employed at Summerville Medical Center. All are self-quarantined.

There are four inpatient COVID-19 cases, all at Trident Medical Center.

Nine COVID-19 positive patients identified by Trident are currently isolating at home.

294 patients have been admitted to Trident Health “for treatment and testing as persons under investigation for COVID-19” since March 6. 292 of the patients have survived.

Supplies:

President and CEO, Todd Gallati, said that Trident’s “supplies are being managed extremely well by our staff and physicians.”

