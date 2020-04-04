Trident Medical Center taking additional measures after 10th patient tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center announced that on Friday, they were notified by the Health Department that a patient in their facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Although the patient was in isolation, Trident says that they are working with the Health Department to identify and contact individuals who may have been exposed.

Trident has been following strict infection prevention protocols, including “screening and taking the temperature of every staff and physician who enter our facilities; implementing a no visitation policy; and limiting entrances.”

This week, Trident “instituted continuous universal masking of all staff and physicians” out of an abundance of caution. They say that their goal is to “identify any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated.”

Despite the protocol, Trident Health has had 10 COVID-19 positive patients since March 6. Two of the patients required hospitalization. The other eight, three of which were Trident employees, self-quarantined.