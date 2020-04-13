Trident update: COVID-19 patient survival rate currently 99%

Coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health’s Monday update indicates no change in COVID-19 case numbers for healthcare workers or outpatient cases. There has been a slight increase in inpatient cases.

Statistics:

As of Monday, a total of nine Trident Healthcare staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Two are employed at Trident Medical Center and seven are employed at Summerville Medical Center. All are self-quarantined.

There are five inpatient COVID-19 cases: three at Trident Medical Center, and two at Summerville Medical Center.

Seven COVID-19 positive patients identified by Trident are currently isolating at home.

219 patients have been admitted to Trident Health “for treatment and testing as persons under investigation for COVID-19” since March 6. 218 of the patients have survived.

Supplies:

President and CEO, Todd Gallati, said that Trident’s “supplies are being managed extremely well by our staff and physicians.”

