Trident Update: Statistics breakdown and supply management

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, the Trident Healthcare System released the first of what will be tri-weekly COVID-19 updates.

Statistics:

As of Monday, a total of eight Trident Healthcare staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Two are employed at Trident Medical Center and six are employed at Summerville Medical Center.

There are four inpatient COVID-19 cases: one at Trident Medical Center, and three at Summerville Medical Center.

Nine COVID-19 positive patients identified by Trident are currently isolating at home.

Supplies:

President and CEO, Todd Gallati, said that Trident’s “supplies are being managed extremely well by our staff and physicians.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES

Trending Stories