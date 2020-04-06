Trident Update: Statistics breakdown and supply management

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, the Trident Healthcare System released the first of what will be tri-weekly COVID-19 updates.

Statistics:

As of Monday, a total of eight Trident Healthcare staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Two are employed at Trident Medical Center and six are employed at Summerville Medical Center.

There are four inpatient COVID-19 cases: one at Trident Medical Center, and three at Summerville Medical Center.

Nine COVID-19 positive patients identified by Trident are currently isolating at home.

Supplies:

President and CEO, Todd Gallati, said that Trident’s “supplies are being managed extremely well by our staff and physicians.”