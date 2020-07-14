Two Charleston-area nursing homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to a Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) report, two Charleston-area assisted living facilities have experienced elevated numbers of COVID-19 cases over the past month.

Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing, a nursing home on Anna Knapp Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, reports 84 total cases as of July 9: 46 resident cases and 38 staff cases. They are also reporting three resident COVID-19 related deaths. This data is reflective of cases reported in the past 30 days.

According to a cumulative list of cases and deaths at assisted living facilities, Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing has had a total of 49 resident cases, 38 staff cases, and three deaths, since DHEC began collecting data on April 3.

This means that 96% of overall cases have occurred in the past month; 93% of resident cases have occurred in the past month; 100% of staff cases have occurred in the past month; and 100% of deaths have occurred in the past month.

Johns Island Post Acute on Maybank Highway, which DHEC classifies as a nursing home, reports 35 resident cases, 12 staff cases, and eight resident deaths in the 30 days leading up to July 9.

Cumulatively, Johns Island Post Acute has had 35 resident cases, 13 staff cases, and eight resident deaths, since April 3.

This means that 97% of all cases have been reported within the past 30 days; 100% of resident cases have been reported in the past 30 days; 92% of staff cases have been reported within the past 30 days; and 100% of deaths have been reported within the past 30 days.

In one month, 22% of residents infected with COVID-19 at Johns Island Post Acute have died.

Statewide, DHEC reports 552 infected residents, 296 infected staff, 79 resident deaths, and four staff deaths in the past 30 days. Cumulative totals since April 3 indicate 2,212 resident infections, 1,088 staff infections, 397 resident deaths, and six staff deaths.

The data collected in the past 30 days accounts for 25% of total resident infections, 27% of total staff infections, nearly 20% of total resident deaths, and 67% of total staff deaths.

Nursing home resident deaths account for 41% of the 961 total COVID-19 related deaths in SC.