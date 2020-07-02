Two Williamsburg County Deputies hospitalized with COVID-19

WILLIAMSBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Two deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a press release from WCSO.

Additionally, one deputy is self-quarantining after testing positive, and three deputies are self-quarantined after being exposed to a citizen with COVID-19.

Three of the deputies are in the Civil Process Division, and three are Patrol Deputies. Service of all civil, magistrate, and family court papers is suspended until July 20, and further limitations will be put in place as more COVID-19 cases are confirmed within WCSO.

WSCO assured citizens that they will continue serving the public, and that deputies are “provided with the best equipment to protect them and the public.”