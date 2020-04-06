U.S. Attorney’s Office assembles ‘COVID Strike Team’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Peter McCoy, U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, announced on Monday the creation of the ‘COVID Strike Team to Combat Coronavirus Fraud.’

The team is a joint effort with the Department of Justice.

Members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and S.C. Attorney General’s Office are working in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies, officers from the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and federal law enforcement officers. The federal agencies involved in the effort include the: Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Defense Criminal Investigation Services (DCIS), Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General (VA-OIG), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The group is investigating and prosecuting cases of fraud, hoarding, and price gouging related to COVID-19 within the state.

To report potential COVID-19 related fraud or price gouging, contact the National Center for disaster Fraud (NCDF) at 1-866-720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov.