UofSC fraternity rush to be held virtually amid rising COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at the University of South Carolina (UofSC) on Wednesday announced that all fraternity rush events will be held virtually from now on, as COVID-19 cases on campus continue to rise.

As the number of Greek houses in quarantine has risen to 10, the IFC reasoned that in-person rush events scheduled for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend could pose a threat to public health.

In a letter sent to the university’s 21 participating fraternities, the IFC said:

“This was not an easy decision to make but the health and safety of our members is the main priority and we believe this is a necessary step to ensure we limit exposure of the coronavirus throughout campus and the Columbia community. We ask that all 21 of the chapters within the Interfraternity Council continue to practice safety measures such as wearing masks and socially distancing to ensure we slow and stop the spread of the virus.”

The university says that they are taking steps to slow the spread, such as deploying saliva-testing teams across campus and suspending individuals and organizations found to be in violation of COVID-19 protocols.