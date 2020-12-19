US clears second COVID-19 vaccine, adding Moderna shots to the fight against a worsening pandemic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) - State health officials are working to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as quickly and efficiently as possible especially with new case numbers spiking.

7,000 vaccinations were administered to South Carolinians in just days. Leaders say it's just a fraction of the total number of doses to come by the end of the year in the state. With numbers on the rise, health officials are wasting no time during phase one of the vaccine role out.