Video: Roper doctor explains importance of proper mask wearing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian with Roper St. Francis explained to the public how to properly wear a mask, as well as when and why to wear one.

Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation, people should wear masks “in public settings when around other people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”

Dr. Ellis-Yarian says that for a mask to serve its purpose, it must fit properly: it should fit snugly over the nose, mouth, and chin to prevent particles from escaping.

She also says that “if you plan on breathing” while in public, the mask is a necessity. Even for short trips into the grocery store, masks should be worn.

Finally, masks are not harmful. Despite unfounded claims that masks inhibit proper oxygen intake, Dr. Ellis-Yarian says that if you are comfortably breathing you are getting enough oxygen.