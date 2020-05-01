Breaking News
Watch: DHEC and influencers release COVID-19 awareness PSA

Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S..C (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday that they are partnering with state and local influencers on a video campaign to increase COVID-19 awareness.

The public service announcements (PSA’s) feature familiar faces like Representative James Clyburn and state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. DHEC says that they also plan to “spotlight other well-known South Carolinians in fields such as entertainment, athletics, and more.”

The goal of the campaign is to “encourage residents to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.” DHEC hopes that the PSA’s “bring increased awareness among groups such as older residents and African Americans, who are at higher risk of severe illness due to the disease” and encourage people to follow public health guidelines.

