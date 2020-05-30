Does your child have a question about COVID-19 or our “new normal?” Next week’s “Coronavirus House Calls” is just for kids! Email the question, your child’s first name, and your city to our experts at coronaquestions@nexstar.tv or message us video on the CBS 42 Facebook page! Watch today’s episode at 3 p.m. CT!

CBS 42’s Art Franklin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the death—and mental health—toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rise in the U.S., we’re looking past statistics. With most of the country reopening and cases on the rise in some states, confusion surrounds our ever-evolving situation. We’re here to talk about your concerns, differentiate between fact and fiction, and move from fear to hope as we navigate this “new normal” together.

That’s why we’ve assembled a panel of the nation’s top doctors and mental health experts to answer your biggest questions about COVID-19 and coping during the pandemic in the Nexstar digital original, “Coronavirus House Calls,” hosted by Emmy award-winning CBS 42 Anchor Art Franklin.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.



MEET THE DOCTORS

Bernard Chang, MD, PhD (Manhattan, NY)

Emergency medicine physician, psychologist & professor, Columbia University

Dr. Bernard P. Chang is the Vice Chair of Research in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Columbia University. A practicing emergency physician and research psychologist, he is a national leader and expert on neurological and psychiatric emergencies, with interests in the psychological and physiological effects of stress in both patients and clinicians. Dr. Chang has received grant funding at the institutional, state, and federal level, and was one of the youngest faculty in the history of Emergency Medicine to be awarded an independent federal grant (R01). Dr. Chang received his PhD from Harvard in psychology, his MD from Stanford and completed his Emergency Medicine residency training at the Harvard Affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Prior to medical school he served as a sailboat captain doing boat deliveries internationally.

Follow Dr. Chang on Twitter: @bernardchangMD

Wendy Davis, PhD, PMH-C (Portland, OR)

Executive Director, Postpartum Support International

Dr. Wendy Davis is the Executive Director of Postpartum Support International (PSI). She began her career as a psychotherapist in 1987, and started specializing in perinatal mental health after recovering from postpartum depression and anxiety in 1994. Dr. Davis founded Oregon’s first perinatal mental health support organization Baby Blues Connection in 1994. She works with providers, public health systems, schools, communities, and hospitals to develop and provide perinatal mental health training curriculum and services. Dr. Davis provides consultation and training for others who are developing their own perinatal support services, and she helps them formulate the particular model of support that can be sustainable in their local community.

Follow Postpartum Support International on Twitter: @PostpartumHelp

Jessi Gold, MD, MS (St. Louis, MO)

Psychiatrist & professor, Washington University in St. Louis

Dr. Jessica “Jessi” Gold is a critical voice now as we anticipate the ‘second wave,’ overwhelming our nation’s mental and emotional health systems. Dr. Gold speaks expertly to college mental health, women’s mental health and gender equity, and the overlap between popular media, misinformation, stigma, and psychiatry. She is an assistant professor in the psychiatry department at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, where she practices outpatient psychiatry and primarily sees transitional age youth and healthcare workers as patients and teaches medical students and residents.

Dr. Gold earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and her medical degree from Yale School of Medicine. She completed her residency training in adult psychiatry at Stanford University, where she served as chief resident from 2017 to 2018.

She has been featured in, among others, The New York Times, The Washington Post, TIME, Vox, Newsweek, Self, InStyle, Glamour, and the HuffPost. She is a member of the APA Council of Communications, the Psychiatric Times Advisory Board, a founding and steering committee member of TIME’S UP Healthcare, and on the editorial board for MedPage. She is very active on social media, particularly Twitter (@drjessigold), and was named one of Medscape’s top 20 physician influencers on social media in 2019.

Follow Dr. Gold on Twitter and Instagram and learn more about her work and writing on her website.

Michael Saag, MD (Birmingham, AL)

Director of the Center for AIDS Research, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Dr. Michael Saag is a prominent HIV/AIDS researcher and a COVID-19 survivor. Dr. Saag received a B.S. in chemistry with honors in 1977 from Tulane University, earned his medical degree with honors from the University of Louisville, and completed his residency and infectious disease and molecular virology fellowship training at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. During the last six months of his fellowship, Dr. Saag conceived the concept of a comprehensive HIV outpatient (1917) clinic dedicated to the provision of interdisciplinary patient care in conjunction with the conduct of high quality clinical trials, translational science, and clinical outcomes research. Within the clinic structure, he established a clinical trials unit, a data management center, and a Clinical Specimen Repository designed to support the activities of the newly established Center for AIDS Research at UAB. In essence, the clinic became a “hub” for the clinical, basic science, and behavioral science investigators by creating a dynamic interface between the patients and the investigators.

Dr. Saag has participated in many studies of antiretroviral therapy as well as novel treatments for opportunistic infections. He has published over 450 articles in peer-reviewed journals, including the first description of the use of viral load in clinical practice (Science, 1993), the first description of the rapid dynamics of viral replication (Nature, 1995), the first guidelines for use of viral load in practice (Nature Medicine, 1996), and the first proof of concept of fusion inhibition as a therapeutic option (Nature Medicine, 1998). He directed the ‘first-in-patient’ studies of seven of the 30 antiretroviral drugs currently on the market.

Dr. Saag co-edited a textbook entitled “AIDS Therapy” (now in its 3rd edition) and currently serves as an Editor of the “Sanford Guide for Antimicrobial Agents” and the “Sanford HIV Guide.” Dr. Saag serves on the International AIDS Society-USA Board of Directors, is a past president of the HIV Medical Association, is Chair of the IAS-USA Antiretroviral Therapy Guidelines panel, was a founding Co-Chair of the AASLD/IDSA Hepatitis C Guidelines Panel, and is a past-member of the HHS Guidelines Panel on Antiretroviral Therapy and the WHO Antiretroviral Therapy Guidelines panel.

In 2014, he was the Castle-Connolly National Physician of the Year and was inducted into the Alabama Healthcare Hall of Fame. An accomplished teacher, Dr. Saag has been awarded Argus awards annually by the UAB medical students as Best Lecturer in the Patient, Doctor, and Society module. Dr. Saag recently published a memoir entitled “Positive: One Doctor’s Personal Encounters with Death, Life, and the US Healthcare System,” now in its second printing.

Follow Dr. Saag on Twitter.

Lakshman Swamy, MD, MBA (Boston, MA)

Critical care physician, Boston Medical Center & VA Boston

Dr. Lakshman Swamy is a Senior Pulmonary & Critical Care Fellow at Boston Medical Center and VA Boston. When he isn’t in the ICU, he studies and speaks on burnout and quality improvement in medicine. In addition to his clinical work and research, he is on faculty and a keynote speaker at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Joy in Work portfolio. Dr. Swamy served as co-chair for the 2015 Annual Forum for Quality Improvement in Health Care and he has also been a keynote speaker and debate participant at a number of medical conferences. Dr. Swamy compellingly addresses healthcare issues related to the realities of COVID-19, the effects on society, and socioeconomic and racial disparities.

He has served as the resident member on the ACGME CLER evaluation committee and has been invited to speak at engagements including the European Respiratory Society, the IHI National Forum & Middle East Forum, ACGME AEC, Massachusetts General Hospital, and more. Additionally, Dr. Swamy has created and directed Radio Rounds, a nonprofit which features interviews with leaders in health care. He was recently featured on CNN Newsroom, NBC, Newsy, Forbes, CNN.

Follow Dr. Swamy on Twitter: @laxswamy and Instagram: @laxswamy