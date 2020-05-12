Water Mission receives $1.5 Million grant for COVID-19 relief efforts

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Water Mission, a non-profit organization based in the Lowcountry, has been able to supply over 56 countries with clean water and hygiene solutions.

Many of these communities are poorly equipped to handle the Coronavirus Pandemic; making them more vulnerable than ever. A recent donation from the Poul Due Jensen Foundation is helping to expand Water Mission’s relief efforts.​

“They immediately opened up a $1.5 million dollar grant allowed us to go out and mobilize in a big way with handwashing stations,” says Water Mission’s President George Greene.





The group has already started installing hand washing stations in crowded water access points, healthcare facilities, and other high-traffic areas.

In addition to the stations, they’ve gathered 7 priorities in their global disaster response program:

Enhance safety and security procedures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission for everyone we serve and our staff Strengthen and support existing Water Mission presence in vulnerable communities Ensure continuous safe water availability at health facilities Respond to COVID-19 specific emergency response water and sanitation requests Promote COVID-19 hygiene-related training and risk mitigation awareness programs Stock and distribute critical supplies and consumables, accounting for potential delays in availability Continue normal program work bringing safe water and sanitation to more communities

Greene says that social distancing and hand washing are the biggest lines of defense for vulnerable communities However, many lack the proper means and educational resources to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Water Mission has been able to distribute a number of educational and hygiene resources for these communities. For example, posters that explain how to properly wash hands in different languages.

“We’re also making them available to other charities to try and be a resource to help,” says Greene.

Moving forward, Water Mission plans to continue working towards their mission; to break through the global water crisis. To learn more about their organization and how to help; click here.