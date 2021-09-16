Family of teen in intensive care at MUSC urges COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vaccine hesitancy for one family, nearly cost them their lives. On Thursday, a Father and Son that remain in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) are speaking out in hopes of inspiring other families to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

What started out as a fever unable to break, led to a 17-year-old waking up in a hospital bed over 100 miles away from his home.

Christian Davila, a 17-year-old from Little River South Carolina, has been in an ongoing battle against the Coronavirus for the last month.

Waking up, in the hospital here, and realizing I can’t—I can barely walk, it’s definitely changed the whole picture. Christian Davila, COVID-19 Survivor, MUSC PICU Patient

Davila says he and his friends saw the virus as if it was the flu. That notion, ringing through Davila’s household as each of his family members were unvaccinated. Davila’s father, Anthony Rainey says that when he saw his son on a ventilator, his perspective changed.

Rainey says as a parent, it’s his job is to protect his kids and to make sure they are safe. Seeing his son be admitted to 3 hospitals throughout the state, he felt that he didn’t do that

When this first came out, I thought it was a myth—not gonna lie. You know I thought it was another flu season, you know media hype, everybody trying to get more medicine into the people. But after I have seen this first hand, what this can do, what it’s still doing…the vaccination you know, it may not cure it but it will atleast slow down the serious symptoms. Anthony Rainey, Father to Christian

On Thursday, Dr. Elizabeth Mack a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) Physician at MUSC says across the state 36 children are hospitalized with COVID-19, 16 are in the PICU, and 6 are on a ventilator.

She notes this as “the roughest week so far of the pandemic for children in this state”. Dr. Mack says she attributes the numbers to a lack of vaccination from both parents and children.

“We have not had a single child with COVID admitted to the hospital who was vaccinated. So about half of those are too young to get vaccinated and the other half are not”, says Dr. Mack.

Now, everyone in the Rainey and Davila family are not only vaccinated but are pushing others to do the same as Davila continues to fight against COVID-19.

Davila says all that is left is “physical therapy and getting back to 100%”.

For where you can find a vaccine, click here.