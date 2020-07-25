What is MIS-C? Medical experts urge parents to learn the signs and symptoms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control released their latest report Friday afternoon. New data shows an additional case of Multi-system Inflammatory Disorder (MIS-C) in South Carolina that could be linked to COVID-19.

This new case brings the state total to 5 cases of MIS-C. That said, there are no cases currently reported in the Lowcountry.

Multi-system Inflammatory Disorder is most common in children under the age of 10. The condition can cause different parts of the body to become inflamed.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), MIS-C inflammation can occur in the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

The cause of MIS-C is still unknown. That said, they are researching the link of COVID-19 and MIS-C. Recent data shows 96% of children with MIS-C also had or were exposed to COVID-19.

“The MIS-C is occurring in children who either have at that moment or have been exposed to COVID-19. So, the biggest prevention methods are still wearing the masks and social distancing,” says Dr. Shannon Traxler, a physician consultant for DHEC.

While there are only 5 cases reported in the state, health officials want parents to be able to spot the signs and symptoms of MIS-C.

For more information and data on MIS-C, click here.