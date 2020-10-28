Where we are with a COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The world continues to search for a cure for COVID-19 as the pandemic continues another day. While multiple COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. are in Phase 3 trials, medical professionals warn there are still several months until we can even see a distribution.

As for what Phase 3 clinicals trials are, Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian with Roper St. Francis described the process as the companies are watching to see if their vaccines protect the people in their trials. Those in the trials are split into two groups: those that received the vaccine and those who received a placebo. The companies believe those who are administered the vaccine are less likely to develop more severe symptoms than those who were given the latter. Additionally, they are working to ensure there are no adverse side effects.

If that vaccine then meets the FDA’s safety standards and quality measures, it will roll out to what’s called Phase 4: when the vaccine is released to the public. But it does not end there.

There’s a whole recording system that doctors and medical providers use to give feel back to the FDA on whether or not it caused a side effect in a person or you know different things like that. Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian, Roper Express Care

While the FDA has not stated their exact plans to distribute any vaccines, as all remain unapproved, Dr. Ellis-Yarian believes some individuals would be deemed higher priority. She stated that it would be logical to have healthcare workers taken care of and those in the high risk categories first.

But no matter if a priority is determined or not, she said the best thing you can do is to be ready when a vaccine is available and to, “please take it and do your part in creating immunity for us all.”

Until a vaccine for COVID-19 is distributed and the virus is eradicated, you should continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines of safe social distancing as well as wearing a mask. Dr. Ellis-Yarian also suggests to obtain your flu shot as soon as possible to relieve stress on the hospital systems in the upcoming months.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.