White House: SC vaccinations on the rise, but so is Delta variant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another massive spike in COVID-19 Infections was reported in South Carolina. On Friday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said there were 3,236 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina; of those more than 2,500 cases are confirmed and just over 700 are probable.

As of Thursday, Roper St. Francis Healthcare had a total of 68 COVID-19 inpatients being cared for across all four of their hospitals. A representative said their COVID-19 patients comprise 16% of all inpatients, a 20% increase in COVID-19 inpatients since Monday.

Roper also noted 12 of those patients are in an ICU and six are on ventilators.

A total of 18 patients are being cared for by Roper’s Home Health team. Among their COVID-19 inpatients, a total of 28% are younger than 50-years-old while the remaining 72% are older than 50-years-old.

At Trident Health, 53 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19: 31 at Trident Medical Center and 22 at Summerville Medical. Representatives with the hospital said that 45 of those patients were not fully vaccinated and all of the 45 patients have underlying medical or immune system cofactors. Their total of 53 patients is a net gain of 19 in the last week.

According to MUSC’s COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project, infections have increased by 139% in just one week.

News 2 spoke with the Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Advisor for Equity on the White House COVID-19 Taskforce, who said that vaccination rates are increasing in South Carolina, but so is the Delta variant case count.

There are great public health minds and leaders in South Carolina who are saying hey—this is concerning. And those are the individuals who certainly are pointing it out in other states, and so we are working closely with the public health leadership and with the government, the state leaders across the country and we’re going to continue to do that. Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Advisor for Equity on the White House COVID-19 Task ForcE

Dr. Webb said it is always in the best interest to take the newest variant and the pandemic as a whole seriously. He said, “the virus doesn’t know where the lines of South Carolina end and Georgia begins.”

Dr. Webb said earlier this week, the White House had a call with governors across the nation to let them know Surge Response Teams are available as an extra resource upon request.