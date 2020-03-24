Why doctors say you shouldn’t be going to a friend or family member’s home when social-distancing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Social distancing is a term that has become part of our vocabulary in recent weeks.

The term was coined to slow the spreading of the coronavirus by strongly encouraging people to avoid public areas.

Dr. Gerald Harmon, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Tidelands Health, says staying home is the only way to slow the virus.

Harmon says COVID-19 does not discriminate based on age, health, or background.

“This virus doesn’t really respect kin. Doesn’t respect gender, creed, philosophical, or political event. It seems to be a one size fits all for the virus. When it gets in a set of lungs it wreaks havoc,” said Harmon.

Harmon says people should not visit each other’s homes while social distancing. This includes members of extended family.

In groups of people 10 or less, Harmon says there is no safe way to socially distance. It’s an oxymoron.

He says only essential trips should be made, like grocery shopping and scheduled doctor’s visits.

Just because someone appears to be in good health, doesn’t mean they are.

“Everybody needs to consider they could be carrying the virus, so they’ve got to decontaminate. They’ve got to limit where they’re going,” said Harmon.

Harmon says social distancing does not give permission for a person to become a “couch potato.”

He suggests walking outside or completing an at-home work-out to get your body moving, reading a book to activate your mind, or cooking to let creative juices flow.

Harmon asks that everyone take social distancing seriously.

“I want all of your viewers, all of my patients, neighbors, and colleagues, to understand this is the real thing. This is serious. It’s not “well maybe if we do this,” – This has to work. You have to take this seriously,” said Harmon.

Harmon says right now would also be a great time to quit smoking or vaping, as COVID-19 attacks the lungs.