Worker at Georgia Waffle House tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — Company officials say a worker at a Georgia Waffle House tested positive for COVID-19, prompting co-workers to quarantine themselves in their homes.
Waffle House said in a statement Tuesday that none of the co-workers from the restaurant in the Canton area have shown any signs of illness.
Meanwhile, five more people in Georgia have tested positive for the new coronavirus, as disease fears spread to school districts and the Georgia Capitol.
A total of 17 people in the state have now tested positive.
Some tests have yet to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
