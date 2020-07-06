COVID-19 detection study in nursing homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pulse Oximeter’s are just one tool used to detect, prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. These tools also help measure blood oxygen levels.

One analytics firm says that data helped detect a pattern, to let nursing homes know about a potential outbreak before residents ran a fever.

Some also showed a drop in blood oxygen levels.

Now, some COVID-19 patients are sent home with pulse oximeters when being discharged.

“We send them home with pulse oximeters and combine with telemedicine where we can visualize them make sure they don’t get into danger zone or silent hypoxia,” said Dr. Tarun Kapoor of Virtua Hospital.

The senior vice president of clinical integration at Virtua Hospital says pulse oximeters are being more widely used during the pandemic.